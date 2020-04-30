NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING WATERBURY DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD Wednesday, May 20, 2020 The Development Review Board for the Town of Waterbury will convene a public hearing on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at 6:30 p.m., in the Steele Community Room in the Municipal Center, 28 North Main Street, Waterbury. Note: This meeting will be conducted via Zoom and conference call or other remote means. Look for details on the DRB agenda, to be published on www.waterburyvt.com, one week prior to the meeting. The Board will act on the following: #035-20: Trek Communities LLC (owner), Michael Bilodeau (applicant) Setback waiver to remove a mobile home and replace it with a larger mobile home in the setbacks at 294 East Wind Drive. (MDR zoning district)
