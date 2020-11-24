Notice of Plainfield Development Review Board Socially Distancing Site Visit and Zoom Public Hearing. Mask and Social Distancing required. The Plainfield Development Review Board will hold the following site visit and public hearing on Wednesday December 9, 2020 Bristol Holdings 5 LLC/ Ben Davis-Noe ZPA 2020-19 CU Plainfield Zoning Regulation: Section 2.8 Conditional Use for multi-family dwelling converting duplex into triplex, Section 3.13 Parking and Section 3.15 Historic Sites and Building Preservation. Site Visit: 2:30 pm 50 High Street, Plainfield Public Hearing 7:00 pm via Zoom Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83458837322? pwd=d3k0WkF2eFhvQi9XczFreDFYblJhdz09 Meeting ID: 834 5883 7322 Passcode: 274698 Notice to parties: The application is on file in the office of the Plainfield Town Clerk, 149 Main Street. Although adjoining landowners are not required to attend the hearing, Your participation at the hearing is a prerequisite to the right to appeal any resulting decision/action of the Development Review Board. [See VSA §4464(a)(1)(C) for more information.] Application also available at plainfieldvt.us
