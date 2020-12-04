Development Review Board Hearings, Cabot Thursday, December 17, 2020 the following Hearings 6:00 p.m. – Subdivision approval of 3 lot subdivision Estate of Laureen Arena, 137 Coits Pond Road 6:30 p.m. - Subdivision approval – John Graber 2399 Main Street 7:00 –p.m. – Approval of 1 or 2 sea containers for additional warehouse space on 821 Danville Hill Road All these hearings will be via Zoom with directions following: Town of Cabot Development Review Board is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting. Topic: Approval of Subdivision Permit – Estate of Laureen Arena, John Graber (6:30 p.m.), Heartwork Properties (7:00 p.m.) Time: Thursday, December 17, 2020 6:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada) Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6331160345pwd=UHFVQTN4ZTh6TUhSMUJ4Q21SdjVoZz09 Meeting ID: 633 116 0345 Password: 7yarBj One tap mobile +16465588656,,6331160345#,#,276570# US (New York) Dial by your location +1 646 558 8656 US (New York You may join for the entire hearing, or call in for each one at the respective time mentioned above. Any questions, please call, Town of Cabot, Betty Ritter at 563-2279 or cocabot@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.