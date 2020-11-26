NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING WATERBURY DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD Wednesday, December 16, 2020 The Development Review Board for the Town of Waterbury will convene a public hearing on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at 6:30 p.m., via ZOOM and conference call. Connection details will be provided on the DRB agenda, published on www.waterburyvt.com, prior to the meeting. The Board will act on the following: #130-20: Christopher Lackey and Kasey Haskins (owner/appellant) Appeal of ZA denial of zoning permit #086-20 to replace the existing dwelling with a new dwelling in the setback on a lot less-than one-eighth acre at 17 Hunger Mountain Road. (TMR zoning district)
