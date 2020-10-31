NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING WATERBURY DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD Wednesday, November 18, 2020 The Development Review Board for the Town of Waterbury will convene a public hearing on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at 6:30 p.m., via ZOOM and conference call. Connection details will be provided on the DRB agenda, published on www.waterburyvt.com, prior to the meeting. The Board will act on the following: #102-20: Mark Frier (applicant), Forty Foundry LLC (owner) Consideration to reopen the Site Plan, Conditional Use, and Downtown Design review for a change of use from an auto parts retail store to a brewery with retail and a tasting room at 40 Foundry Street. (IND/DDR zoning and overlay districts)
