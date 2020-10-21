PUBLIC NOTICE: MIDDLESEX ZONING BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT PUBLIC HEARING The Middlesex Zoning Board of Adjustment will meet at 6 PM, Wednesday, November 11, 2020, via Zoom (instructions below) to consider the following: Permit #20-23 - The Francis Foundation’s request for a change of use at 16 Church Street and Permit #20-50 – Cortini Cleveland’s request to waive a setback requirement for an accessory dwelling at 759 US Route 12. Sarah Merriman Town Clerk/Select Board Assistant October 19, 2020 TOWN OF MIDDLESEX Zoning Board of Adjustment Time: Nov 11, 2020 06:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada) Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7393380675 Meeting ID: 739 338 067
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.