NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING WATERBURY DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD Wednesday, October 21, 2020 The Development Review Board for the Town of Waterbury will convene a public hearing on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at 6:30 p.m., in the Steele Community Room in the Municipal Center, 28 North Main Street, Waterbury. Note: This meeting will be conducted via ZOOM and conference call. Look for details on the DRB agenda, to be published on www.waterburyvt.com, prior to the meeting. The Board will act on the following: #107-20: Kelley Osgood, Volansky Studio (applicant), Ian and Mary Rubiano (owner) Setback waiver request for a new single-family dwelling and an attached accessory dwelling on undeveloped Lot 5, Moulton Farm Road. (MDR zoning district) #108-20: Joseph Cavalear (owner) Setback waiver request to construct a detached garage in the side setback at 70 North Main Street.(VMR zoning district) #109-20: Rodney Companion (applicant), Superior Development LTD CO/Malone 1 River Rd Properties LLC (owner/co-owner) Setback waiver request to construct two detached metal canopy structures in the setback at 1 River Road. (IND/SFHA zoning and overlay districts)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.