BARRE TOWN DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The Town of Barre Development Review Board will hold a public Meeting & Hearings on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 beginning at 7:00 p.m. in the Selectboard meeting room at the Municipal Building, 149 Websterville Road. This meeting will also be conducted by electronic means via teleconference. To join via teleconference, call 802-861-2663 and use participate code 489078. Zoom video conference may also be an option and if this is preferred, contact Chris Violette at 802-479-2595, or cviolette@barretown.org 1. Request by Edward & Margaret Bisson for Conditional Use approval to construct a two- family residential dwelling on property located off West Cobble Hill Road (behind 275 Hill Street); parcel ID: 033/081.01; zoned high density residential; CUP-20000001. 2. Request by Dustin Scott and John & Joyce Larose for Boundary Line Adjustment on land located at 21 Garden Street and 22 Summer Street; Parcel ID’s 025/060.00 & 025/074.00; Zoned very high density residential; P-20000010 & P-20000011. 3. Request by Cristina Burt for a 10’ variance of right-of-way setback (Cogswell Street) in accordance Article 7, section 7.9 for the construction of an attached front deck 5’ from the edge of the right-of-way on property located at 2 McHugh Road; zoned very high density residential; V-20000006. More information can be obtained by calling the Planning & Zoning Office at 802-479-2595 or visiting the office at 149 Websterville Road. Christopher P. Violette, Planning Officer email: cviolette@barretown.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.