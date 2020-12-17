NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING WATERBURY DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD Wednesday, January 6, 2021 The Development Review Board for the Town of Waterbury will convene a public hearing on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at 6:30 p.m., via ZOOM and conference call. Connection details will be provided on the DRB agenda, published on www.waterburyvt.com, prior to the meeting. The Board will act on the following: #134-20: Perry Hill Partners (owner/applicant) Site Plan and Conditional Use review for a change of use of the third floor from commercial office to a medical clinic with three medical professionals at 28 Stowe Street. (DC/DDR zoning & overlay districts) #135-20: William Lintilhac (applicant), Lintilhac LLC, Philip & Crea Lintilhac (owner) Boundary-line adjustment, two- lot subdivision, and new single-family dwelling for undeveloped lands on Barnes Hill Road, Waterbury Center, VT. (LDR/CNS/RHS zoning and overlay districts) #136-20: Charles Timothy Grayson (landowner/applicant) Three-lot subdivision of undeveloped parcel on Sweet Road, Waterbury Center, VT. (MDR/CNS/RHS zoning and overlay districts)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.