BARRE TOWN DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS The Town of Barre Development Review Board will hold public hearings on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, as part of their regular meeting beginning at 7:00 p.m. at the Municipal Building, 149 Websterville Road, to consider the following: 1) Request by Michael Bilodeau for a revised subdivision approval (possible approval) for merging two (2) lots on land located off East Barre Road; Parcel IDs: 006/064.00 & 006/068.01 (owned by Michael & Flormelin Bilodeau); Zoned Highway Commercial; P-23000002. 2) Request by Michael Bilodeau for a revised subdivision approval (possible approval) for merging two (2) lots on land located off East Barre Road; Parcel IDs: 025/103.02 & 025/103.06 (owned by Michael & Flormelin Bilodeau); Zoned Highway Commercial and High Density Residential; P-23000003. This meeting will offer a remote option. To attend remotely by telephone call 802-505-6632 and use ID 951574106#. To join by video, a link can be found on the Development Review Board page at barretown.org. More information can be obtained by calling the Planning & Zoning Office at 802-479-2595 or visiting the office at 149 Websterville Road. Submitted by: Brandon Garbacik Zoning Administrator Email: bgarbacik@barretown.org