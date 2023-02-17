DRAFT Budget Letter Feb 2023 To the voters of the Washington Central Unified Union School District, your School Board recommends approval of our proposed budget for the 2023-24 school year. This year’s budgeting process was especially difficult and our proposal maintains critical services and programming that our students and families rely on us for. We recognize that the property tax impacts are not insignificant, ranging from $50 additional tax per $100,000 property value in Worcester to $116/$100,000 in Berlin, and we believe this budget is the best next step for our district overall. You can learn more about the budget from reading our annual report, watching a recorded presentation, attending our annual meeting on March 6 or contacting any board member. All information is located on our district website: www.wcsu32.org Like many districts around the state, ours is facing a potent combination of challenges, including declining student population, expense inflation, staffing shortages and more. We are confident that unified as a community we will be able to overcome these challenges and pursue our opportunities to help students. To that end, we are preparing to embark on a community visioning and planning process to develop a long term plan that is fair for all stakeholders and will prepare our young people for successful futures. There will be multiple opportunities in the coming months to share your perspective on the future of our schools and we look forward to hearing from you. Please vote and thank you for supporting our schools! WCUUSD School Board Steering Committee Flor Diaz-Smith, Chair Diane Nichols-Fleming Jonas Eno-Van Fleet Kari Bradley Ursula Stanley
