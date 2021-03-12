Windy with a mixture of rain and snow this evening. Then snow showers overnight. Low near 20F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Windy with a mixture of rain and snow this evening. Then snow showers overnight. Low near 20F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: March 12, 2021 @ 7:42 pm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.