BARRE TOWN DEADLINE TO LICENSE DOG and RABIES CLINIC All dog/wolf-hybrids must be licensed by April 1, 2020. TO LICENSE YOUR DOG the Town Clerk must have on file or be presented a current rabies vaccination certificate which must be signed by a duly licensed veterinarian. THE FEE TO LICENSE A DOG: Neutered Male/Spayed Female . . . . . . . . $10.00 Male/Female (Open) . . . . . . . . . . . . $14.00 A DOG NOT LICENSED BY APRIL 1ST IS SUBJECT TO A PENALTY – the license fee, by state law, is increased 50%. The Barre Town Fire Department will be hosting a Rabies Clinic on Saturday, March 21, 2020, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the South Barre Fire Station. The fee is $15.00 per vaccination. Dogs and cats welcome. The Town Clerk will be present to license Barre Town dogs. To expedite the rabies clinic process download the required paperwork from our website (www.barretown.org) or call the Town Clerk’s office (802-479-9391) for a mailing. Be sure to bring a copy of your pet’s rabies certificate. For safety, please make sure your pet is leashed or in a carrier. Donna J. Kelty, CVC, CVT Town Clerk-Treasurer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.