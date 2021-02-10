TOWN OF BERLIN DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD (DRB) PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE March 02, 2021 7:00 PM AGENDA DRB Members: Robert Wernecke, Chair; Karla Nuissl and John Friedrich. Alternates: Josh Fitzhugh, Ture Nelson and Polly McMurtry. A. Meeting Call to Order B. New Business 1. Permit 21-008: Application by 5&6 Overlook Plaza Berlin, LLC; for a request of a Site Plan Review of a Mixed Use Commercial Development to include 1,800 sf laundromat and 18,200 sf of climate controlled and cold storage. The project is located on two Parcels, both off of Overlook Drive and being in the Commercial (COM) Zoning District. TID Map ID: U04-024.500 and U04-024.600 respectively. C. Other Approval of Minutes D. Adjournment For the DRB, Thomas J. Badowski, Zoning Administrator Meeting Information: Draft meeting minutes will be posted on the town website. To access the remote meeting: Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82494442106?pwd=bjBuK0dad3FkR3N0bFE2c1dwSm1Idz09 Meeting ID: 824 9444 2106 Passcode: 102964 Dial In: +1 312 626 6799
