Town of Northfield Development Review Board WARNING of Public Hearing February 25, 2021 at 7:00 pm Meeting to be conducted remotely via GoToMeeting Join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone. https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/787883773 You can also dial in using your phone. United States: +1 (312) 757-3121 Access Code: 787-883-773 Applications: Patrick & Elizabeth Meehan seek Site Plan Review for the purpose of having an existing dwelling at their property at 321 Homewilde Lane reclassified ad an accessory dwelling unit pending the approval and construction of a larger single-family dwelling on the property. Norwich University seeks a variance of setbacks for a project involving the renovation of their rugby clubhouse located at 676 Water Street. As always, the Public is welcome to attend.
