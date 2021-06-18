Town of East Montpelier The East Montpelier Development Review Board will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. to consider the following: Final plan review of Application #21-037, submitted by William Kaplan on behalf of Cummings Farm LLC, for a subdivision of the undeveloped 6.75-acre Cummings Farm LLC property located between Cummings and County Roads. The proposal will divide the parcel into two lots: Lot 1 of 3.10 acres with 600 feet of Cummings Road frontage; and, Lot 2 of 3.62 acres and 428 feet of frontage along County Road. The property is located in Zone D – Rural Residential/Agricultural, where the minimum lot size is 3 acres. Conditional use review of Application #21-032, submitted by R & J East Montpelier LLC, to construct two 18’ x 40’ additions to the existing structure, expand the existing Green Mountain Day Spa business use and make site improvements to the commercial property located at 1528 US Rte. 2. This is a request for an amendment to Conditional Use Permit 10-025, as previously amended by Zoning Permit 16-038, which governs the use of this property currently home to both the spa and Demers Auto. The §4.11 mixed use property is located in Zone B – Industrial and the Special Flood Hazard Area. The meeting will be held utilizing Zoom remote conferencing. Participation options are listed at: https://eastmontpeliervt.org/july-6-2021-drb-meeting/ Participation (in person or in writing) in a local regulatory proceeding is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal. Questions may be directed to Bruce Johnson, East Montpelier Zoning Administrator, at 802-223-3313 x 204. C. Bruce Johnson, Zoning Administrator
