City of Barre Development Review Board Hearing Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM Council Chambers, City Hall, 6 N Main Street, Barre, VT and Video Platform The Barre City Development Review Board will hold a regularly scheduled hearing to hear and act upon the following items for consideration: 83 Washington LLC & The Meltdown LLC, 83 Washington Street. Seeks minor site plan, and new patio location variance approval to construct a roof over existing patio and lay a new adjoining stone patio in front of building; MU-3 Zoning District, Design Review Overlay District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.