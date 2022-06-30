Development Review Board You are hereby notified that there will be a Development Review Board Hearing on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. This meeting will be held via zoom or in person. This is regarding the placement of 1 portable storage unit and 1 shed at 2384 South Walden Road. Copies of the Application and sketch is available at the Cabot Town Clerk’s Office along with the directions on how to attend via zoom.
