Development Review Board Hearing, Tuesday, May 31, 2022 The Town of Cabot will have a Development Review Board Hearing on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. This meeting will be held via zoom or in person. This is regarding construction of a 10’x16’ utility shed for storage of garden and lawn equipment along with kayaks. They are asking for a variance to install shed 4 to 5’ from property line between Farnsworth and Todd Henshaw property. If you have any questions or comments, please send to Cabot Town Clerk at tccabot@cabotvt.us or call with any questions at 802 563-2279. Betty Ritter, Cabot Town Clerk/Treasurer
