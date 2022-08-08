Development Review Board Hearing A Development Review Board Hearing will be on Monday, August 15, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. at the Town of Cabot, meeting room in the Willey Building for a subdivision permit of 2.7 acres +/-of property located on 1193 Lovely Road, Marshfield, VT on the property of Kempton and Carrie Randolph. Copies of the Application and proposed subdivision and how to attend the meeting via zoom may be obtained by contacting Betty Ritter, Town of Cabot at tc@cabotvt.us
