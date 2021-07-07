DESTRUCTION OF SPECIAL EDUCATION RECORDS MONTPELIER ROXBURY SCHOOL DISTRICT Let this serve as notice that special education school records of students who were in our school system and graduated or left in the 2013/2014 school year are being destroyed. Anyone who would like their records should call Pam Foster at the Support Services Office at (802)223-6341 prior to August 11, 2021, to make arrangements for pick-up. William Deiss Director of Special Services
