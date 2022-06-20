Destruction of Special Education Records Barre Unified Union School District Please be advised that all special education records for students formerly attending Barre City School, Barre Town School or Spaulding High School and who graduated, moved or transferred in the 2014-15, 2015-16 or 2016-17 school years will be destroyed on July 15, 2022. If you would like to receive your records, contact Sue Cioffi in the BUUSD Special Services office prior to July 15th to make arrangements: 802-476-5011 ext 1014.
