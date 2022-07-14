DESTRUCTION OF REGULAR EDUCATION RECORDS HARWOOD UNIFIED UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT Let this serve as notice that regular education school records of students who graduated from Harwood Union High School in June 2021 and June 2022, or who were part of the Class of 2021 and Class of 2022, will be destroyed on August 31, 2022. Anyone who would like their records should call Jennifer Shaub in the school counseling office at 802-583-8180 prior to August 31, 2019 to make arrangements for pick-up.
