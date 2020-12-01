There will be a meeting of the Barre Unified Union School District Board on December 3, 2020 at 5:30 pm via Google Meet. Link to meeting located on the Agenda at buusd.org under meetings and minutes.
Updated: December 1, 2020 @ 3:52 am
