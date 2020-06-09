WARNING The Marshfield Development Review Board will hold a public hearing at 7:15 p.m. on June 25, 2020 to receive comment on the following application: Request by Tory and Christine Chouinard for a 2-lot subdivision of land owned by Gary Carter at 360 Patty’s Crossing, Parcel RT096. The meeting will be held remotely via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86199848992 Meeting ID: 861 9984 8992 Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kcMIhL4R2h Contact the Town Clerk’s Office at 426-3305 for more information. Bobbi Brimblecombe Town Clerk
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.