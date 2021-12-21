CVPSA Proposed 3-Year Budget Public Hearing Central Vermont Public Safety Authority (CVPSA) will hold its Annual Meeting on Thursday Jan 13, 2021 at 7pm at Montpelier City Hall with a remote link made available at www.cvpsa.org a week before. CVPSA Annual Report and 3-Year Budget will be discussed. Info 802.828.7482Text
