CVPSA 2022 Annual Meeting Central Vermont Public Safety Authority (CVPSA) will hold its 2022 Annual Meeting by remote Zoom Link at 7pm on Monday, December 19, 2022. The Annual Report and remote link will be available at www.cvpsa.org a week before. CVPSA Annual Report and 3-Year Budget will be discussed. Send comments to CVPSA, PO Box 634, Montpelier, VT 05601
