Construction Management Services - Request for Proposals The Randolph Area Community Development Corporation ("RACDC”) is seeking construction management services for its Hedding Drive Project in Randolph, VT. This project involves a combination of new construction of an estimated 20-30 units on 2+/- acres of vacant land adjacent to our existing apartments at 3 & 5 Hedding Drive, and rehabilitation of 28 units: 16 at Hedding Drive, and 9 in two nearby buildings on Forest and Church Streets, which RACDC intends to incorporate with Hedding Drive into a scattered site project. All new and existing apartments will serve all or primarily low-and moderate-income households in the Randolph area. The work to be undertaken will involve feasibility evaluation and conceptual planning, design, estimating and rehabilitation of the existing units, as well as construction of new units on the remaining undeveloped land. The Construction Manager (CM) will become a member of the project team, including the Owner, the Owner’s Architects and Engineers, and other consultants. Pre-construction services are expected to commence soon after award of contract. Interested firms may download the RFP from RACDC’s website at racdc.com/HD-CM. Please submit a pdf of your response no later than Noon on Thursday, November 10, 2022 to racdc@racdc.com and prideconsulting@yahoo.com. For more information, call 728-4305 or email to racdc@racdc.com. RACDC reserves the right to contract with any or no firm responding to this request and any award and subsequent contract will be subject to Board approval. Women and minority-owned businesses are encouraged to apply. RACDC is an equal opportunity affordable housing provider and employer.
