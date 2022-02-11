Community Informational Forum There will be a Community Informational Forum hosted by the Central Vermont Career Center Governance Study Committee on February 15, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. via Zoom. Links to the meeting and agenda will be located on the CVCC Website (cvtcc.org) under the Governance Study Committee link. The public is welcome to attend this meeting at the Central Vermont Career Center in Room 136 at 6:00 p.m.
