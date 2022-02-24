COMBINED NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT AND NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS STATE OF VERMONT Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development Josh Hanford, Commissioner of VT Department of Housing and Community Development One National Life Drive, Davis Building, 6th Floor Montpelier, VT 05620, 802-828-1357 These notices shall satisfy two separate but related procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development (the Agency). Request for Release of Funds On or about March 21, 2022, the Agency will submit a request to the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) to release funds under Title II of the Cranston-Gonzalez National Affordable Housing Act, as amended, to be used to a project known as the East Calais General Store for the purpose of initiating activities described in grant agreement #07110-IG-2020-Calais-49. The project is located at 4520 VT Route 14, East Calais, VT. The total estimated cost of the project is $2.4 million, with funding sources including: $305,000 in direct federal funds; $1,187,550 from various state agencies; and $653,000 from nonprofit grants and private donations and gifs, and $0 in HOME funding. Finding of No Significant Impact The Agency has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) on file at the Agency’s office at Agency of Commerce and Community Development, Department of Housing and Community Development, One National Life Drive, Davis Building, 6th floor, Montpelier, VT 05620-0501 and may be examined or copied Monday through Friday from 7:45AM to 4:30PM. Public Comments Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR for consideration by the Agency to the Agency’s office at Attn: Environmental Officer, Agency of Commerce and Community Development, Department of Housing and Community Development, One National Life Drive, Davis Building, 6th floor, Montpelier, Vermont, 05620. All comments received by March 21, 2022 will be considered by the Agency prior to taking any administrative action or requesting the release of funds from HUD on the date listed above. Comments must specify which Notice they are addressing—the Finding of No Significant Impact or the Request for the Release of Funds. Environmental Certification The Agency is certifying to HUD that Josh Hanford, Commissioner, in his official capacity as Commissioner of the VT Department of Housing and Community Development, consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. HUD’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the Agency to use the HOME funds. Objections to Release of Funds HUD will accept objections to its release of funds and the Agency’s certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer, Josh Hanford, Commissioner; (b) the Agency has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR part 58; (c) the grant recipient or other participants in the development process have committed funds, incurred costs or undertaken activities not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by HUD; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to the US Department of HUD – Boston Field Office, Community Planning and Development, Thomas P. O’Neill, Jr. Federal Building, 10 Causeway Street, 3rd Floor, Boston, MA 02222-1092. Potential objectors should contact HUD to verify the actual last day of the objection period.
