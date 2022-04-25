Clarendon Elementary School Kindergarten Registration 2022-2023 school year Parent Information Session Thursday, May 12, 2022, 6:00 – 7:00pm Please call the school by Monday, May 9 at 802-786-3940 for more information about registration. Bring your child’s immunization record, official birth certificate, and 2 proofs of residency; be prepared to fill out registration forms. Location: Clarendon Elementary School For Kindergarten, your child must turn (5) years old on or before Aug. 31, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.