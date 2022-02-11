CITY OF BARRE WARNING FOR ANNUAL MARCH MEETING The legal Voters of the Wards of the City of Barre are hereby Warned to meet at the respective polling places of said wards at the central polling place in the municipal auditorium on Auditorium Hill on the 1st day of March, 2022 from 7:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M. At the same time and place and during the same voting hours, the voters of the City of Barre will meet for the purpose of electing by Australian Ballot the following: One Mayor to serve for a term of two (2) years. One Clerk and Treasurer to serve for a term of two (2) years. One First Constable to serve for a term of two (2) years. At the same time and place and during the same voting hours, the voters of the Wards will meet for the purpose of electing by Australian Ballot one Councilor for each of the Wards as follows: Ward 1: One Councilor to serve for a term of two (2) years. Ward 2: One Councilor to serve for a term of two (2) years. Ward 3: One Councilor to serve for a term of two (2) years. At the same time and place and during the same hours, the legal voters are Warned to meet for the purpose of acting, by Australian Ballot, on the following articles. The polls will be open from 7:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M. ARTICLE I Shall the Barre City Voters authorize a General Fund Budget of $13,194,159 of which an amount not to exceed $9,579,274 is to be raised by local property taxes for the fiscal year July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023? ARTICLE II Shall the Barre City Voters authorize the sum of $391,500 for Street Reconstruction and Sidewalk Improvements, and the Capital Improvement Fund? ARTICLE III Shall Chapter I, Section 104 of the Barre City Charter be hereby amended as follows: Chapter I, Incorporation and General Provisions. Sec. 104. General Corporate powers. (b) The City may purchase real property, or interest in real property, within or without its corporate limits for the public benefit. The City may acquire real property by gift, devise, lease, easement, or condemnation and may sell, lease, mortgage, hold, convey by easement, manage and control such property as its interest may require. Any acquiring or conveying of property through the means listed in this section shall require approval of the council and shall also be subject to notice as required by 24 V.S.A. § 1061 or any successor provision. ARTICLE IV Shall Chapter III, Section 307 of the Barre City Charter be hereby amended as follows: Chapter III, City Council. Sec. 307. {Powers of City; policy matters; appointment of certain officers.} All powers of the City and the determination of all matters of policy shall be vested in the City Council except as otherwise provided by this act or by general law. The City Council shall annually appoint a City attorney, [a City grand juror,] a library liaison, and may provide for any planning board, recreation board or personnel board, and may create commissions or other bodies with advisory powers and may appoint personnel to serve on said boards or commissions. ARTICLE V Shall Chapter IV, Section 407 of the Barre City Charter by hereby amended as follows: Sec. 407, City Officials. There shall be appointed by the City Manager after the annual City election in the manner as hereinafter provided a superintendent of streets, superintendent of waterworks, recreation director, a City engineer, building inspector, an inspector of electric wiring, [an inspector of plumbing,] a tree warden, three (3) members of the board of health (see board of health). All officers shall hold their offices respectively for one year or until their successors shall be appointed and qualified. The City Manager may also appoint such other subordinate officers as may be elected or appointed in towns. Members of the various boards shall be appointed in the same manner, who shall hold office as otherwise herein provided or until their successor shall be appointed and qualified. ARTICLE VI Shall Chapter IV, Section 409 of the Barre City Charter be hereby amended as follows: Chapter IV, City Officials. Sec. 409. Capital improvement plan. (a) Preparation and submission: The Manager, after consultation with department heads, shall submit a proposed five-year capital improvement plan to the council at least three months prior to the annual meeting. (b) Contents: The capital expenditure plan shall include: (1) A clear narrative summary of needs; (2) A list of all capital expenditures to be proposed for the next five years with appropriate supporting data; (3) Actual cost estimates, proposed methods of financing, and necessary time schedules for each improvement; (4) Estimated annual cost of operating and maintaining the facilities to be constructed or acquired. (c) Revision and update: The above plan shall be revised and extended each year to reflect progress or projects still pending. ARTICLE VII Shall Chapter V, Section 501 of the Barre City Charter be hereby amended as follows: Chapter V, Departments and Boards. Sec. 501. Creation and organization. For the purpose of coordinating and integrating the inspection services and allied services of the city, and to provide proper and effective administration of building, electrical, [plumbing,] fire prevention, housing and zoning laws of the city and state within the city, the city council shall, by ordinance, create a department to be designated the department of buildings and housing, and prescribe its powers, duties and functions. Within the department shall be: (a) The building inspector who shall be the administrative head of the department subject, at all times, to the control and direction of the city manager (b) The inspector of electrical wiring; [(c) The plumbing inspector;] [(d)] (c) Any other inspector or officer of the city designated by the city council. ARTICLE VIII Shall Chapter VI, Section 605 of the Barre City Charter be hereby amended as follows: Chapter VI, Taxation. Sec. 605. Local Sales, Rooms, Meals, and Alcoholic Beverages Option Taxes. Local option taxes are authorized under this section for the purpose of affording the City an alternative method of raising municipal revenues, Accordingly: a) The City Council may assess sales, rooms, meals, and alcohol taxes of one percent. b) Any tax imposed under the authority of this section shall be collected and administered by the Department of Taxes, in accordance with 24 V.S.A. § 138. c) Revenues received through a tax imposed under this section shall be designated solely for street and sidewalk reconstruction, capital equipment, and capital improvement needs under section 409. ARTICLE IX Shall the Barre City voters authorize cannabis retailers and integrated licensees pursuant to 7 V.S.A. § 863? “Cannabis retailer” means a person licensed by the state Cannabis Control Board to sell cannabis and cannabis products to adults 21 years of age and older for off-site consumption. “Integrated licensee” means a person licensed by the state Cannabis Control Board to engage in the activities of a cultivator, wholesaler, product manufacturer, retailer, and testing laboratory in accordance with state law. ARTICLE X Shall the Barre City Voters authorize the sum of $149,601 to be allocated to the following social service agencies and organizations as indicated? Barre Area Senior Center $7,500 Barre Heritage Festival $5,000 Capstone Community Action, Inc. $3,000 Central Vermont Adult Basic Education (Barre Learning Center) $7,700 Central Vermont Council on Aging $15,000 Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice $28,000 Circle (formerly Battered Women’s Shelter and Services) $2,000 Community Harvest of Central Vermont $1,500 Downstreet Housing and Community Development $5,000 Family Center of Washington County $3,500 Good Beginnings of Central VT $1,000 Good Samaritan Haven $1,500 Green Mountain Transit $38,401 Mosaic Vermont (formerly Sexual Assault Crisis Team) $2,500 OUR House of Central VT $500 Peoples Health and Wellness Clinic $3,000 Retired Senior and Volunteer Program (RVSP) $3,000 Vermont Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired $1,000 Vermont Center for Independent Living $3,000 Washington County Diversion Program $2,500 Washington County Mental Health $10,000 Washington County Youth Service Bureau/Boys & Girls Club $5,000 Adopted and approved by the Barre City Council on January 25, 2022. Lucas Herring, Mayor /S/ Carolyn S. Dawes, City Clerk /S/ Michael Boutin /S/ Emel Cambel /S/ Jake Hemmerick /S/ Erick Reil /S/ Samn Stockwell /S/ Edward Waszazak /S/ NOTICE TO VOTERS VOTING IN BARRE CITY: Annual Town Meeting voting in Barre City is by Australian ballot, and voting takes place at the Municipal Auditorium on Auditorium Hill. Polls are open from 7:00 AM – 7:00 PM. REGISTER TO VOTE: You may register at the City Clerk’s office, the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), or a voter registration agency (Department of Social Welfare, Department of Health (WIC), Department of Aging & Disabilities (home health, adult day care, etc.). To register on-line through the Secretary of State’s website, visit https://olvr.vermont.gov/. You may also register at the polls on Election Day. EARLY/ABSENTEE BALLOTS: The latest you can request ballots is the close of the Clerk’s office on Monday, February 28, 2022. A voter or family member may request an early or absentee ballot in person, in writing, by telephone, email or on-line through the Secretary of State’s website (https://mvp.vermont.gov/). Other authorized persons may request an absentee ballot for the voter in person, in writing or by telephone. If you are sick or have a disability, ask the Clerk to have two Justices of the Peace bring a ballot to you at your home up to the day before the election. Early/absentee ballots must be returned by close of polls on election day. They may be returned before election day by mail, in person to the Clerk’s office, or in the drop boxes at City Hall (to the right of the front door or behind City Hall). Ballots may be brought to the polls on election day. INFORMATION ABOUT BALLOT ITEMS: Visit the Barre City website at https://www.barrecity.org/election-information/ for additional information. CONTACT INFORMATION FOR BARRE CITY CLERK’S OFFICE: You may reach the Clerk’s office by calling (802) 476-0242, or by email to cdawes@barrecity.org
