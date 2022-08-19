CITY OF BARRE REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS AND OFFERS LAND AND STRUCTURES The City of Barre is soliciting Sealed Bids and Proposals for the purchase and redevelopment of the City-owned structures and parcel located at: 22 Hill Street Property sold “As Is”. No minimum bid required. Bids Due at the City Clerk’s Office: Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 11:00 AM Interested bidders may obtain a bid packet and application at www.barrecity.org under the Bids & Proposals tab or by contacting the City Clerk’s Office at: 6 N. Main Street, Suite 6 Barre, Vermont 05641 Email: cdawes@barrecity.org Phone: 802-476-0242
