City of Barre Development Review Board Hearing Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM Council Chambers, City Hall, 6 N Main Street, Barre, VT and Video Platform The Barre City Development Review Board will hold a regularly scheduled hearing to hear and act upon the following items for consideration: Vermont Granite Museum of Barre, Inc., 56 Depot Square. Subdivision of property into two parcels, seeking final plat approval. UC-1 Zone District, AE Special Flood Hazard Area, Historic Overlay District. Trustees of the Barre Lodge #1535, Benevolent & Protective Order of the Elks, 10 Jefferson Street. New application seeking approval to construct a patio next to the building on the Jefferson Street side; UC-2 Zoning District, Design Review Overlay District.
