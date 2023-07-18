City of Barre Development Review Board Hearing Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM Council Chambers, City Hall, 6 N Main Street, Barre, VT and Video Platform The Barre City Development Review Board will hold a regular scheduled hearing to hear and act upon the following item for consideration: 240 N Main LLC, 240 North Main Street. Seeks design review approval for façade, conditional use for distinctive sign and variance on principle entrance; Design Review Overlay District, UC-1 Zoning District.