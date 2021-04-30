City of Barre Chapter 7 –MINIMUM HOUSING STANDARDS #2021-02 The City Council of the City of Barre, Vermont will hold a second reading and public hearing on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 7:30 P.M. at the City Council meeting on Zoom to discuss the following revision to the Code of Ordinances, Chapter 7 – Minimum Housing Standards, as follows: The City Council of the City of Barre hereby ordains that the Code of Ordinances of the City of Barre, Vermont is hereby amended by revising Chapter 7 – Minimum Housing Standards, to read as follows: Below is the outline of the ordinance and changes. The complete revised text is posted in the City Clerk’s office and on the City website at www.barrecity.org. Note: Bold/Underline indicates additions [Brackets/Strikeout indicates deletions] Chapter 7 – MINIMUM HOUSING STANDARDS ARTICLE I. GENERAL PROVISIONS Sec. 7-1. Authority. Sec. 7-2. Purpose. Sec. 7-3. Vermont Fire and Building Safety Code Adopted – permits required. Sec. 7-4. Severability. Sec. 7-5. Effective Date of Ordinance Sec. 7-6. Designation of Effect ARTICLE II. DEFINITIONS Sec. 7-7. Definitions ARTICLE III. ADMINISTRATION, APPEALS & ENFORCEMENT Sec. 7-8. Duties and Powers of the Chief Inspector Sec. 7-9. Duties and Powers of the Code Enforcement Officers Sec. 7-10. Written Documentation and Issued Orders Sec. 7-11. Appeals Sec. 7-12. Enforcement and Penalties Sec. 7-13. Fees Sec. 7-14. Records ARTICLE IV. REGISTRATION AND INSPECTION PROCEDURES Sec. 7-15. Registration Requirements Sec. 7-16. Exemptions Sec. 7-17. Invoice Procedures Sec. 7-18. Inspection Procedures Sec. 7-19. Complaint Procedures Sec. 7-20. Minimum Standards Sec. 7-21. Certificate of Compliance ARTICLE V. SPECIAL PROVISIONS Sec. 7-22. Relocation Service Carolyn S. Dawes City Clerk/Treasurer
