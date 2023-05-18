City of Barre Chapter 24 – COMMUNITY INVESTMENT ORDINANCE #2023-01 The City Council of the City of Barre, Vermont will hold a second reading and public hearing on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:30 P.M. in the City Council Chambers to discuss the following revision to the Code of Ordinances, new Chapter 24 – Community Investment Ordinance, as follows: The City Council of the City of Barre hereby ordains that the Code of Ordinances of the City of Barre, Vermont is hereby amended by adding Chapter 24 – Community Investment Ordinance, to read as follows: Below is the outline of the new ordinance language. The complete new text is in the City Clerk’s office and on the City website at www.barrecity.org. Note: Bold/Underline indicates additions [brackets/Strikeout indicates deletions] Sec. 24-1. Definitions Sec. 24-2. Responsible contractor requirements. Sec. 24-3. Conditions for bidding. Sec. 24-4. Incentivizing hiring of City residents, women and minorities. Sec. 24-5. Documentation of work site records. Sec. 24-6. Compliance with conditions. Carolyn S. Dawes Barre City Clerk/Treasurer
