City of Barre Chapter 17 -- TRAFFIC #2021-03 The City Council of the City of Barre, Vermont will hold a second reading and public hearing on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 7:15 P.M. in the City Council Chambers to discuss the following revision to the Code of Ordinances, Chapter 17 – Traffic, as follows: The City Council of the City of Barre hereby ordains that the Code of Ordinances of the City of Barre, Vermont is hereby amended by revising Chapter 17 – Traffic, to read as follows: Below is the outline of the ordinance and changes. The complete revised text is posted in the City Clerk’s office and on the City website at www.barrecity.org. Note: Bold/Underline indicates additions [brackets/Strikeout indicates deletions] Chapter 17 -- TRAFFIC ARTICLE I. IN GENERAL Sec. 17-3. Exceptions. [Sec. 17-4. (Repealed Ord. No. 2014-01, 4/22/24)] Sec. 17-4[5]. Authority of police department. Sec. 17-5[6]. Signs; responsibility of city manager; duty to obey. [Sec. 17-7. (repealed Ord. No. 2014-01, 4-22-14)] Sec. 17-6[8]. Direction of traffic. Sec. 17-7 [9]. Collisions; reports required; movement of vehicles prohibited. Sec. 17-8[10]. Erection and maintenance of signs. Sec. 17-11. Violators; court proceedings. Sec. 17-9[12]. Persons obeying police orders not considered violators. Sec. 17-10[13]. Duty to obey signs and signals. Sec. 17-11[14]. Violations. Sec. 17-12[15]. Penalties Sec. 17-25-17-34. Reserved. DIVISION 2.] MOVING [Secs. 17-35, 17-36. Reserved.] Sec. 17-13[37]. Speed limits. Sec. 17-14[38]. U-turns; restrictions. Sec. 17-15[39]. Traffic to obey turn indicators. Sec. 17-15[40]. Left turn; restrictions. Sec. 17-17[41]. Entering intersections and streets; regulations. Sec. 17-18[42]. Driving to right of traffic beacon required. Sec. 17-19[43]. Interruption of funeral procession prohibited. Sec. 17-20 [44] . Emergency vehicles; duty when approaching. Sec. 17-21[45]. Unlawful for parked vehicle to face oncoming traffic. Sec. 17-22[46]. One-way streets; restrictions. Sec. 17-23[47]. Driving over fire hose, etc., prohibited. [Sec. 17-48. Restricted streets. Sec. 17-24[49]. Streets requiring permit for operation of vehicle. Sec. 17-25[98]. Vehicles on city bicycle paths. [Sec. 17-50-17-59. Reserved.] DIVISION 2 [3]. PARKING, STANDING AND STOPPING [Sec. 17-60. Stop required - For red light. Sec. 17-61. Same - In certain locations. Sec. 17-26[62]. Parking regulations. Sec. 17-27[63]. “No Parking” Zones. Sec. 17-28[64]. Funeral Parking in “No Parking” Zones. Sec. 17-29[65]. Same - Violation. Sec. 17-30[66]. Parking meter zones - Designated, rates. Sec. 17-31[67]. Same - Design standards for spaces. Sec. 17-32[68]. Same - Regulations. Sec. 17-33 [67]. Long-term rental of parking meter spaces. Sec. 17-34[70]. Parking lot regulations. Sec. 17-35[71]. Bus stop zones designated; standards. Sec. 17-36[72]. Loading zones designated. Sec. 17-37[73]. Parking violations; fees and penalties. Sec. 17-38[74]. Impoundment of vehicles by use of an immobilizing device. Sec. 17-39[75]. Penalties. [Sec. 17-76 - 17-81. Reserved. (Ord 2015-02, 8-11-15) ARTICLE III. DESIGNATION OF STREETS AND INTERSECTIONS Sec. 17-82. Exceptions to application of article. Sec. 17-83. Reserved. Sec. 17-84. Stop signs; street designated. [Sec. 17-85. Yield right-of-way signs; street designated. Sec. 17-86. One-way streets designated. Sec. 17-87. No left turn signs; streets designated. Sec. 17-88 - 17-95. Reserved.] Sec. 17-40[96]. Operation; regulations. Sec. 17-41[97]. Penalties. Penalty for Section 17-40[96]. [Sec. 17-98. Vehicles on city bicycle paths. Penalty for Section 17-98. Carolyn S. Dawes Barre City Clerk/Treasurer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.