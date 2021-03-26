City of Barre Chapter 12 - PLUMBING #2021-01 The City Council of the City of Barre, Vermont will hold a second reading and public hearing on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 7:30 P.M. by video conference to discuss the following revision to the Code of Ordinances, Chapter 3 - Plumbing, as follows: The City Council of the City of Barre hereby ordains that the Code of Ordinances of the City of Barre, Vermont is hereby amended by revising Chapter 3 - Plumbing, to read as follows: Note: Bold/Underline indicates additions [brackets/Strikeout indicates deletions] Chapter 12 -- PLUMBING* Sec. 12-1. Purpose. The purpose of this chapter is to protect and improve the general health and welfare of the people of the city in the field of environmental sanitation, by adopting acceptable regulations controlling the installation and limited operations of plumbing systems in existing properties within the city. Sec. 12-2. Definitions. For the purposes of this chapter the following words shall have the meanings indicated unless their context clearly requires otherwise: SPRINKLER SYSTEM is a configuration of interior piping connected to the municipal water system intended to suppress fire or flame in a building, subject to mandatory inspections including test flows of the water system. Sec. 12-11. Protection of the City’s water infrastructure Any person performing sprinkler test(s) in a facility connected to the City of Barre municipal water system shall be registered with the City of Barre. Such registration is contingent upon the person having submitted evidence of liability insurance with the City of Barre listed as a co-insured entity. The person performing sprinkler test shall slowly and properly close any valve connected to the City water system with due care to prevent water hammer at any point in the City’s system. Any damages that accrue to the City’s infrastructure shall be basis for claim against that person. Sec. 12-1[1]2. Penalty. Any person, firm, corporation, or association, who, after having received written notice from the board of health requesting the performance of certain acts in the installation of plumbing or the correction of defects or faults in existing plumbing, fails after a reasonable time to comply with the request contained in said written notice, or who violates the rules and regulations hereby adopted, shall be fined not more than [fifty] five hundred dollars ($500.00) and not less than [ten] fifty dollars ($[1]50.00) for each such violation. The manager in his discretion may recall or suspend any registration issued for violation of any of the provisions of this chapter. (Ord. No 2005-1, 8-18-05) Effective Date This ordinance shall be effective fourteen days after publication in a newspaper of general circulation following Council adoption, as per City Charter. Carolyn S. Dawes City Clerk/Treasurer
