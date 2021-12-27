Chapter 3 -- ANIMALS AND FOWL #2021-06 At its December 21, 2021 meeting the Barre City Council approved the following ordinance changes. These changes will go into effect 14 days after this publication, as per City charter. The City Council of the City of Barre hereby ordains that the Code of Ordinances of the City of Barre, Vermont is hereby amended by revising Chapter 3 – Animals and Fowl, to read as follows: Below is the outline of the ordinance and changes. The complete revised text is in the City Clerk’s office and on the City website at www.barrecity.org. Note: Bold/Underline indicates additions [brackets/Strikeout indicates deletions] ARTICLE I. GENERAL PROVISIONS Sec. 3-1. Authority. Sec. 3-2. Purpose. Sec. 3-3. Severability. Sec. 3-4. Effective Date of Ordinance. Sec. 3-5. Designation of Effect ARTICLE II. DEFINITIONS Sec. 3-6. Definitions. ARTICLE III. ADMINISTRATION, APPEALS & ENFORCEMENT Sec. 3-7. Duties and Powers Sec. 3-8. Enforcement Process, Appeals and Penalties Sec. 3-9. License—Required for dogs. Sec. 3-10. Exhibitions or parades; permit required; fee imposed; investigation thereof. ARTICLE IV. OWNERS/KEEPERS RESPONSIBILITIES Sec. 3-11. Ownership; termination. Sec. 3-12, Keeper; termination. Sec. 3-13. Animal bites. Sec. 3-14. Exposure to public prohibited if infected with contagious disease. Sec. 3-15. Nuisance animals. Sec. 3-16. Running at large, use of sidewalks and streets, etc.; regulations. Sec. 3-17. Collars on dogs and collars or microchips for cats required; rabies tag to be worn. [Sec. 3-18. Animal yards; prohibited in certain areas; waiver; duty of operator. [Sec. 3-19. Cruelty to animals. Sec. 3-[20] 18. Poultry. Sec. 3-[18] 19. Animal yards; prohibited in certain areas; waiver; duty of operator. Sec. 3-[21] 20. Reptiles transported off the owners property. Sec. 3-21. Reserved. ARTICLE V. ANIMAL QUARANTINE AND IMPOUND Sec. 3-22. Quarantine. Sec 3-23. Impoundment. ARTICLE VI. ANIMAL CONTROL COMMITTEE Sec. 3-24. Animal control committee. ARTICLE VII. EXEMPTIONS. Sec. 3-25. Exemptions. Carolyn S. Dawes City Clerk/Treasurer
