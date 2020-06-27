City of Barre Chapter 21 – Regulations of Vehicles Permitted on Private Property #2020-03 The City Council of the City of Barre, Vermont will hold a second reading and public hearing on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 7:20 P.M. in the City Council Chambers to discuss the following revision to the Code of Ordinances, Chapter 21 – Regulations of Vehicles Permitted on Private Property, as follows: The City Council of the City of Barre hereby ordains that the Code of Ordinances of the City of Barre, Vermont is hereby amended by revising Chapter 21 – Regulations of Vehicles Permitted on Private Property, to read as follows: Below is the outline of the ordinance and changes. The complete revised text is posted in the City Clerk’s office and on the City website at www.barrecity.org. Note: Bold/Underline indicates additions [Brackets/Strikeout indicates deletions] Chapter 21 – Regulations of Vehicles Permitted on Private Property. Sec. 21-1. Authority. Sec. 21-2. Purpose. Sec. 21-3. Definitions. Sec. 21-4. Regulations of vehicles permitted on private property. Sec. 21-5. Fees. Sec. 21-6. Enforcement; Penalties. [Sec. 21-07. Enforcement.] Sec. 21-[8] 7. Severability. Sec. 21-[9] 8. Effective Date.
