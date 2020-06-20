City of Barre Chapter 16 - Taxicabs #2020-01 At its June 16, 2020 meeting the Barre City Council approved the following ordinance changes. These changes will go into effect 14 days after this publication, as per City charter. The City Council of the City of Barre hereby ordains that the Code of Ordinances of the City of Barre, Vermont is hereby amended by vising Chapter 16 – Taxicabs, to read as follows: Below is the outline of the ordinance and changes. The complete revised text is posted in the City Clerk’s office and on the City website at www.barrecity.org. Note: Bold/Underline indicates additions [Brackets/Strikeout indicates deletions] Chapter 16 – [TAXICABS*] VEHICLES FOR HIRE Sec. 16-1. Definitions. Sec. 16-2. License required; fee; limitations. Sec. 16-3. Driver's license required; limitation. Sec. 16-4. Suspension and revocation. Sec. 16-5. Duties of drivers. Sec. 16-6. Inspections. Sec. 16-7. Reserved. Sec. 16-8. Designation of [cab] vehicle for hire stands. Sec. 16-9. Reserved Sec. 16-10. [Violation; Penalty] Minimum Insurance Coverage, Sec 16-11 Records Sec. 16-12 Reporting and Audits Sec. 16-[10] 13 Violation; penalty. Carolyn S. Dawes City Clerk/Treasurer
