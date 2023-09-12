CENTRAL VERMONT SUPERVISORY UNION CONTRACTOR PRE-QUALIFICATION REQUEST HVAC AND LIGHTING CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PROJECT The Central Vermont Supervisory Union invites interested Contractors to submit a Letter of Interest and Pre-Qualifications for School Board determination of eligible prospective project bidders. The CVSU Board of School Commissioners has established pre-qualification criteria which a contractor must meet. The criteria and the full Request for Qualifications document are available upon request. All firms submitting a request for pre-qualification determination will be notified, in writing, 30 days or more prior to the proposed bid opening. The Board of School Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all submitted Pre-Qualifications, to re-advertise, and to waive any and/or all informalities. Project Description: CVSU is seeking a General Contractor to upgrade the Williamstown Elementary School HVAC system and installation of new LED lights. This work includes replacement of all classroom ventilation systems with roof mounted energy recovery units, replacement of the Gymnasium air handler with a roof mounted energy recovery unit, added exhaust fans, new packaged rooftop unit for the office areas, cabinet unit heater replacement, new fin tube radiation zones, and upgrading the controls to a centralized DDC building management system. The project start date is June 2024 to be completed by August 2024 Pre-qualification statement & submission information: The Central Vermont Supervisory Requests Mechanical Contractors submit Letters of Interest and pre-qualification statements in electronic format no later than September 28, 2023, to PCI - Capital Project Consultants. Contact Marty Spaulding at marty@pcivt.com to obtain the full RFQ and pre-qualification criteria.