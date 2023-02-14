Central Vermont Public Safety Authority Warning for March 7, 2023, Special Meeting The legal Voters of the members of the Central Vermont Public Safety Authority are hereby Warned to meet at their central polling places on 7th day of March 2023 from 7am to 7pm. At the same time and place and during the same hours, the legal voters are Warned to meet for the purpose of acting by Australian Ballot, on the following articles. The polls will be open from 7am to 7pm. ARTICLE I Shall the voters of the Central Vermont Public Safety Authority (“CVPSA”), pursuant to 24A V.S.A. Ch. 901, § 50(a)(2), vote to dissolve CVPSA consistent with the plan for dissolution adopted by the CVPSA Board. The legal Voters of the Central Vermont Public Safety Authority are further notified that voter qualification, registration and absentee voting relative to said special meeting shall be as provided in Chapters 43, 51 and 55 of Title 17, Vermont Statutes Annotated. The legal Voters of the Central Vermont Public Safety Authority are further notified that an informational meeting will be held on Wednesday March 1 2023, at City Hall, 39 Main St, Montpelier, VT at Noon for the purpose of explaining the proposed article. Adopted and approved at a special meeting of the Board of the Central Vermont Public Safety Authority duly called, noticed and held on January 26, 2023. Received for record and recorded in the records of the Central Vermont Public Safety Authority on January 26, 2023.
