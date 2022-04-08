Central Vermont Career Center School District Organizational Meeting WARNING For May 9, 2022 The legal voters of the Central Vermont Career Center School District, including the towns of Barre City, Barre Town, Berlin, Cabot, Calais, Duxbury, East Montpelier, Fayston, Marshfield, Middlesex, Montpelier, Moretown, Plainfield, Roxbury, Waitsfield, Warren, Waterbury, and Worcester, are hereby warned to meet at the Spaulding High School Auditorium in the City of Barre, Vermont on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. Article 1: To elect a temporary presiding officer and clerk from among the qualified voters. Article 2: To adopt Robert’s Rules of Order or other rules of order to govern the parliamentary procedures of this and subsequent meetings of the District. Article 3: To elect the following officers to serve from their election and qualification for one year or until the election and qualification of their successors: • Moderator • Clerk • Treasurer Article 4: To determine and approve compensation, if any, to be paid to District Officers. Article 5: To establish a date of the annual meeting. Article 6: To authorize the Board to make payment of any expense incurred or to be incurred by or on behalf of the District for the period between the date on which the vote was taken to form the District and the first annual meeting of the District, including but not limited to current operating expenses. Article 7: To authorize the Board to borrow money pending receipt of payments from the State Education Fund by the issuance of its notes or orders payable not later than one year from date: provided, however, that the newly formed District is authorized by Vermont Statutes to borrow sufficient funds to meet pending obligations. Article 8: To determine and approve compensation, if any, to be paid to School Board members. Article 9: To determine whether to authorize the Board, pursuant to the provisions of 16 V.S.A. §563(10) & (11)(C), to provide mailed notice to residents of the availability of the Annual Report and proposed school budget in lieu of distributing the Annual Report and proposed budget. Article 10: To transact any other business, the subject matter of which has been included in the warning, that the voters have power to transact at any annual meeting. Article 11: To adjourn. /s/ Daniel M. French Daniel M. French, Ed. D. Secretary of Education
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.