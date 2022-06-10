Central Vermont Career Center School District Board There will be a meeting of the Central Vermont Career Center School District Board on Monday, June 20th at 6:00 p.m. this meeting will be held virtually. More information can be found on the calendar on our website, the public is welcome to attend using google meet: Video call link: https://meet.google.com/axj-zafj-ddp Or dial: (US) +1 413-359-0757 PIN: 853 377 543#
