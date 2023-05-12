CENTRAL VERMONT CAREER CENTER Automotive Technology Advisory Board Meeting Wednesday, May 17 · 1:30 – 2:30 pm Google Meet joining info Video call link: https://meet.google.com/kjk-qajs-ted Or dial: (US) +1 224-801-4900 PIN: 365 337 164#
CENTRAL VERMONT CAREER CENTER Automotive Technology Advisory Board Meeting Wednesday, May 17 · 1:30 – 2:30 pm Google Meet joining info Video call link: https://meet.google.com/kjk-qajs-ted Or dial: (US) +1 224-801-4900 PIN: 365 337 164#
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.