CCSU Child Find The Caledonia Central Supervisory Union is committed to locating all area resident preschool children between the ages of birth to 5 years who are or may be considered to have a developmental delay, in the areas of speech/language, social adjustment, adaptive behavior, self-care, gross/fine motor coordination, cognitive development or any other perceived disability. These children may be entitled to receive services, regardless of disability, at public expense. Caledonia Central Supervisory Union is also interested in locating all school age children/adolescents, between the ages of 6 and 22 with disabilities living in these towns who are not currently attending school or who are homeschooled. If you know of such a child who resides in the town of Barnet, Cabot, Danville, Marshfield, Peacham, Plainfield, Walden, or Waterford between the ages of birth to 22 years of age, who you suspect may have a disability, please contact Bethany Hale, Director of Early Education at 802-684-3801 x211 or email Bethany at bethany.hale@ccsuvt.net.