CABOT SCHOOL DISTRICT WARNING FOR March 1, 2022 VOTE The legal voters of the Cabot School District who are residents of the Town of Cabot, are hereby notified and warned to meet at their polling place, the Willey Building, 3084 Main Street Cabot, VT on Tuesday March 1, 2022 between the hours of seven (7:00) o'clock in the forenoon (a.m.) at which time the polls will open and seven (7:00) o'clock in the afternoon (p.m.) at which time the polls will close; to vote by Australian ballot upon the following Articles of business: ARTICLE 1 Shall the voters of the Cabot School District vote to establish the Central Vermont Career Center School District as described in the Governance Planning Committee Report approved by the State Board of Education on December 15, 2021? ARTICLE 2 To elect four members to the Central VT Career Center School District for the ensuing term commencing March 2, 2022 as follows: • One at-large director from Barre Unified Union School District to serve a term of three years. • One at-large director from Harwood Unified Union School District to serve a term of three years. • One at-large director from Montpelier Roxbury Public Schools to serve a term of one year. • One at-large director from Washington Central Unified Union School District to serve a term of two years. ------------------------------------- The legal voters and residents of Cabot School District are further warned and notified that an informational meeting will be held virtually by the Central VT Career Center on February 15, 2022 for the purpose of explaining the articles to be voted on by Australian ballot. The legal voters of Cabot School District are further notified that voter qualification, registration and absentee voting relative to said election shall be as provided in Chapters 43, 51, and 55 of Title 17, Vermont Statutes Annotated. Adopted and approved at a meeting of the Board of School Directors of the Cabot School District held on January 13, 2022. Received for the record and recorded in the records of the Cabot School District on January 14, 2022. ATTEST: /s/ Betty Ritter___ Betty Ritter, Clerk /s/ Ellen Cairns __ /s/ Rory Thibault___ /s/ Frank Kampf___ Ellen Cairns Rory Thibault, Chair Frank Kampf /s/ Michael Taub _ /s/ Chris Tormey___ Michael Taub Chris Tormey, Vice Chair Cabot School District Board of School Directors CABOT SCHOOL DISTRICT WARNING FOR ANNUAL MEETING The legal voters of the Cabot School District, Cabot, Vermont, are hereby notified and warned to meet on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 to transact the following business by Australian Ballot. Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Willey Building, 3084 Main St, Cabot, VT 05647 The School Board will hold an informational hearing via electronic conference (Zoom) on Monday, February 28th at 6:30pm to discuss all articles as warned below. A separate meeting notice with information for Zoom will be posted. Article 1. To elect a School District Moderator for a term of one (1) year. Article 2. To elect a School Director for a term of three (3) years. Article 3. To elect a School Director for term of two (2) years. Article 4. To elect a School Director for a term of one (1) year to complete the term of a vacated seat. Article 5. Shall the voters of the Cabot School District authorize the Cabot School Board to expend three million four hundred seventy-eight thousand three hundred seventy-seven dollars ($3,478,377.00) which is the amount the school board has determined to be necessary for the ensuing fiscal year. It is estimated that this proposed budget, if approved, will result in education spending of $19,965.00 per equalized pupil. This projected spending per equalized pupil is a 4.6% increase in spending compared to the current year. Article 6. Shall the voters of the Cabot School District authorize the Board of School Directors to borrow money to pay its lawful debts and expenses for the fiscal year which ends June 30, 2023 in an amount not to exceed 90% of the anticipated collection of taxes and receipts of other funds to be used for those purposes? Article 7. Shall the voters of the Cabot School District authorize the Board of School Directors to hold any audited fund balance as of June 30, 2023 in a reserve fund to expended under the control and direction of the Board of School Directors for the purpose of operating the school? Dated at Cabot, Vermont 1-20-2022 /s/ Rory Thibault Rory Thibault /s/ Chris Tormey Chris Tormey /s/ Frank Kampf Frank Kampf /s/ Michael Taub Michael Taub /s/ Ellen Cairns Ellen Cairns Attest: /s/ Betty Ritter Betty Ritter, Town Clerk 1-20-2022 Date
