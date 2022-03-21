BUUSD HVAC/Sprinkler Projects Barre Unified Union School District seeks proposals from interested Energy Services Companies/HVAC Companies to conduct a technical energy audit and to make HVAC Improvements and complete installation of a Sprinkler System at Spaulding High School. BUUSD facilities include: Barre City Elementary and Middle School, Barre Town Middle and Elementary School, and Spaulding High School. Specifications may be obtained by contacting the BUUSD, Business Office, 120 Ayers Street, Barre, VT 05641 or by contacting Jamie Evans at jevanbsu@buusd.org or 802 476-8119, or 272-1897. Sealed Proposals will be accepted until 3:00 pm on May 10, 2022 at the Business Office of the BUUSD. Bids must be clearly marked ‘BID ENCLOSED – BUUSD ENERGY’ and sent to the attention of Lisa Perreault.
